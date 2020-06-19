All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

239 West 15th Street

239 West 15th Street · (203) 815-4685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

239 West 15th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5RW · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
****VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST! NO FEE!****Lovely and freshly-painted 1 bedroom apartment, which can easily fit a bed in the main living area with the option of converting the bedroom into an office/den (this setup is shown in the video). Modern kitchen with space for a small table, as well as a charming decorative fireplace. Being in the heart of Chelsea, you can't beat the price!! The building is conveniently located one block from the A/C/E/L subway line, 4 blocks from Union Square Park, and a laundromat is just 1 block away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 West 15th Street have any available units?
239 West 15th Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 239 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
239 West 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 239 West 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 239 West 15th Street offer parking?
No, 239 West 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 239 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 West 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 239 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 239 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 239 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 239 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 West 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 West 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 239 West 15th Street has units with air conditioning.
