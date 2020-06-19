239 West 15th Street

Amenities

****VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST! NO FEE!****Lovely and freshly-painted 1 bedroom apartment, which can easily fit a bed in the main living area with the option of converting the bedroom into an office/den (this setup is shown in the video). Modern kitchen with space for a small table, as well as a charming decorative fireplace. Being in the heart of Chelsea, you can't beat the price!! The building is conveniently located one block from the A/C/E/L subway line, 4 blocks from Union Square Park, and a laundromat is just 1 block away.