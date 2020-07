Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

GREAT STUDIO!!! Gramercy!!! Big bright and beautiful Gramercy studio. Fully renovated with Immaculate Hardwood floors, New kitchen and bath, great closet space and tons of natural light. his is an Amazing Deal that won't last long! CALL/TEXT/EMAIL ** I can set up a Tour of similar priced apartments within the same location. *