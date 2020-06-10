Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

West Village meets Chelsea - discover this enchanted Carriage House Apartment! Hidden away behind a quiet street of Brownstone Buildings, youll enter through the 15th Street facing building, pass through a beautiful garden courtyard and just one flight up to find this charming apartment youll just love to call home. Built in 1905, the building captures the feeling of New York from a bygone era when streets were filled with horses and carriages. The entire apartment has been fully renovated with hardwood floors, an elegant, windowed bathroom and a windowed kitchen with new appliances that make excellent use of the space. The apartment is flooded with natural sunlight facing south toward the internal garden. Both bedrooms are pin drop quiet and can accommodate queen size beds. The apartment has a flexible layout and works well multiple ways: a 2 bedroom, a 1 bedroom with home office, a 1 bedroom with separate dining and living room, the choice is up to you! There is even laundry located in the basement!237 West 15th Street is located in the heart of Chelsea at the crossroads of the West Village and Meat Packing District and surrounded by all major subway lines and the Highline Park! Available July 1st this is the apartment of your dreams!