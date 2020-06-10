All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

237 West 15th Street

237 West 15th Street · (212) 444-7874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

237 West 15th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
West Village meets Chelsea - discover this enchanted Carriage House Apartment! Hidden away behind a quiet street of Brownstone Buildings, youll enter through the 15th Street facing building, pass through a beautiful garden courtyard and just one flight up to find this charming apartment youll just love to call home. Built in 1905, the building captures the feeling of New York from a bygone era when streets were filled with horses and carriages. The entire apartment has been fully renovated with hardwood floors, an elegant, windowed bathroom and a windowed kitchen with new appliances that make excellent use of the space. The apartment is flooded with natural sunlight facing south toward the internal garden. Both bedrooms are pin drop quiet and can accommodate queen size beds. The apartment has a flexible layout and works well multiple ways: a 2 bedroom, a 1 bedroom with home office, a 1 bedroom with separate dining and living room, the choice is up to you! There is even laundry located in the basement!237 West 15th Street is located in the heart of Chelsea at the crossroads of the West Village and Meat Packing District and surrounded by all major subway lines and the Highline Park! Available July 1st this is the apartment of your dreams!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 West 15th Street have any available units?
237 West 15th Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 237 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
237 West 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 237 West 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 237 West 15th Street offer parking?
No, 237 West 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 237 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 West 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 237 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 237 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 237 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 237 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 West 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 West 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 West 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
