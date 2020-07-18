All apartments in New York
Find more places like 237 East 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
237 East 17th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

237 East 17th Street

237 East 17th Street · (917) 509-5623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

237 East 17th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$4,500

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Elegant furnished duplex loft 1 bedroom with a guest sleep area located on the parlor floor of a landmarked brownstone in Stuyvesant Square Historic District, a highly coveted enclave of Gramercy Park, directly across from Stuyvesant Square Park.

Overlooking townhouse gardens, the main level of this exquisitely renovated and fully furnished home features 14 foot ceilings in the living area, with floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves, architecturally-interesting moldings and detailing, and hardwood floors throughout. An elegant crystal chandelier hangs from the high ceiling, adding a dramatic and sophisticated look to the space.

Two decorative fireplace mantles anchor and delineate the living area; one cleverly disguising a radiator with a flat screen TV mounted above it, the other features an electric faux fireplace which creates a warm and romantic ambiance to the room. Hidden behind the bookshelves is a queen-sized Murphy bed; when opened, the bookcase creates a private second sleep area for guests.

Off the living area is a smartly renovated cook's kitchen with exposed brick which integrates seamlessly and elegantly with the living area with its custom cabinetry and moldings to match the woodwork in the living area. Features of this fully equipped kitchen include Silestone countertops, a deep stainless sink, a stainless Bertazzoni gas stove/oven and microwave oven, a dishwasher and full-sized refrigerator, both with wood paneled facades to integrate with the living area. The countertop extends into the living area to create a breakfast bar. A full bath and large custom closet is off the entry foyer of the main level.

A curved stairway leads to the upper level of the duplex which is configured as a loft-like open bedroom and features 6' 4' ceilings, a second mantled faux electric fireplace, a queen-sized platform bed with storage underneath, a home office area overlooking the living area, a laundry closet with a full-sized washer and dryer, a bathroom and a large custom closet.

This is Gramercy living at its best. Close to all the charming shops and restaurants on Irving Place, Union Square with its renowned Farmer's Market, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. Also, conveniently located with easy access to Union Square, Flatiron, Greenwich and East Village, Chelsea, Midtown and Grand Central Station. The 4,5 and 6 trains and the N, R, W and Q trains are all located nearby at Union Square. Available furnished for 6 to 12 months. All utilities and cable included. Easy application and approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 East 17th Street have any available units?
237 East 17th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 East 17th Street have?
Some of 237 East 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 East 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
237 East 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 East 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 237 East 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 237 East 17th Street offer parking?
No, 237 East 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 237 East 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 237 East 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 East 17th Street have a pool?
No, 237 East 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 237 East 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 237 East 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 237 East 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 East 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 237 East 17th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
Hampton Court
333 East 102nd Street
New York, NY 10029
Grand Tier
1930 Broadway
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity