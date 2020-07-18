237 East 17th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cable included recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Elegant furnished duplex loft 1 bedroom with a guest sleep area located on the parlor floor of a landmarked brownstone in Stuyvesant Square Historic District, a highly coveted enclave of Gramercy Park, directly across from Stuyvesant Square Park.



Overlooking townhouse gardens, the main level of this exquisitely renovated and fully furnished home features 14 foot ceilings in the living area, with floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves, architecturally-interesting moldings and detailing, and hardwood floors throughout. An elegant crystal chandelier hangs from the high ceiling, adding a dramatic and sophisticated look to the space.



Two decorative fireplace mantles anchor and delineate the living area; one cleverly disguising a radiator with a flat screen TV mounted above it, the other features an electric faux fireplace which creates a warm and romantic ambiance to the room. Hidden behind the bookshelves is a queen-sized Murphy bed; when opened, the bookcase creates a private second sleep area for guests.



Off the living area is a smartly renovated cook's kitchen with exposed brick which integrates seamlessly and elegantly with the living area with its custom cabinetry and moldings to match the woodwork in the living area. Features of this fully equipped kitchen include Silestone countertops, a deep stainless sink, a stainless Bertazzoni gas stove/oven and microwave oven, a dishwasher and full-sized refrigerator, both with wood paneled facades to integrate with the living area. The countertop extends into the living area to create a breakfast bar. A full bath and large custom closet is off the entry foyer of the main level.



A curved stairway leads to the upper level of the duplex which is configured as a loft-like open bedroom and features 6' 4' ceilings, a second mantled faux electric fireplace, a queen-sized platform bed with storage underneath, a home office area overlooking the living area, a laundry closet with a full-sized washer and dryer, a bathroom and a large custom closet.



This is Gramercy living at its best. Close to all the charming shops and restaurants on Irving Place, Union Square with its renowned Farmer's Market, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. Also, conveniently located with easy access to Union Square, Flatiron, Greenwich and East Village, Chelsea, Midtown and Grand Central Station. The 4,5 and 6 trains and the N, R, W and Q trains are all located nearby at Union Square. Available furnished for 6 to 12 months. All utilities and cable included. Easy application and approval process.