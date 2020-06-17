All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

235 West 76th Street

235 West 76th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

235 West 76th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-C · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
lobby
Prewar details meet contemporary style in this elegant Classic 5 home, located in an elegant pre-war doorman building with a gym!

The apartment is approximately 1,400 SF with a generously sized living room facing South. The fully renovated kitchen is open onto the dining room and it is equipped with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and birch cabinets.
Private master bedroom fits a king sized bed and includes an oversized walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with a shower. The 2nd bedroom also fits a king/queen sized bed. There are also a hall bathroom (with tub) and in unit Washer/Dryer. This happy home has large windows, amazing closet space, and high ceilings.

This building has an elegant lobby with 24 hrs doorman and live-in resident manager. Pets are allowed.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 West 76th Street have any available units?
235 West 76th Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 West 76th Street have?
Some of 235 West 76th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 West 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 West 76th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 West 76th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 West 76th Street is pet friendly.
Does 235 West 76th Street offer parking?
No, 235 West 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 235 West 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 West 76th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 West 76th Street have a pool?
No, 235 West 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 West 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 235 West 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 West 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 West 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
