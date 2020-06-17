235 West 76th Street

Amenities

Prewar details meet contemporary style in this elegant Classic 5 home, located in an elegant pre-war doorman building with a gym!



The apartment is approximately 1,400 SF with a generously sized living room facing South. The fully renovated kitchen is open onto the dining room and it is equipped with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and birch cabinets.

Private master bedroom fits a king sized bed and includes an oversized walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with a shower. The 2nd bedroom also fits a king/queen sized bed. There are also a hall bathroom (with tub) and in unit Washer/Dryer. This happy home has large windows, amazing closet space, and high ceilings.



This building has an elegant lobby with 24 hrs doorman and live-in resident manager. Pets are allowed.

