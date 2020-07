Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated big 3 Bedroom unit, Perfect for roommates and Shares!

Students, Foreign students and guarantors are welcome!



This is a big renovated 3 bedroom, all rooms can fit a queen size beds, big closets and windows in all rooms plus living room space.



Located conveniently on 103 Street and Broadway, 1 train is on the corner!

Optional Free new furniture: Beds, Sofa and kitchen table!



Email for showings and more details.