235 W 15 ST.

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

THE APARTMENT:- Furnished One Bedroom Apartment- Queen Size Bed - Closet Space- Fully Equipped Kitchen with Oven, Stove-Top, and Microwave - Kitchen Utensils- Sofa Couch that Turns Into a Bed- HD TV and Cable- Wifi- Towels and Linens - Safe - High Ceilings - Hardwood Floors - Exposed Brick Wall - Private Terrace - Beautiful DecorTHE LOCATION:- Located On West 15th Street and Seventh Avenue - In the Hottest Area *Chelsea* - Great Nightlife, Restaurants, Cafes, Shopping, and Gyms!Subways and Commuter Rail: - A, C, E, L at 14th St-8th Av (under 500 feet) - 1 at 18th St (0.2 miles) - F, M, L, 1, 2, 3 at 14th St (0.3 miles) - PATH at 14th Street Station (0.3 miles) - C, E at 23rd St (0.4 miles)For More Information or to Set Up a Viewing Email: Nathan@AlphaNYC.com alpha279301