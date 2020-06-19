All apartments in New York
Find more places like 235 W 15 ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
235 W 15 ST.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:20 AM

235 W 15 ST.

235 West 15th Street · (347) 761-9044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

235 West 15th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
THE APARTMENT:- Furnished One Bedroom Apartment- Queen Size Bed - Closet Space- Fully Equipped Kitchen with Oven, Stove-Top, and Microwave - Kitchen Utensils- Sofa Couch that Turns Into a Bed- HD TV and Cable- Wifi- Towels and Linens - Safe - High Ceilings - Hardwood Floors - Exposed Brick Wall - Private Terrace - Beautiful DecorTHE LOCATION:- Located On West 15th Street and Seventh Avenue - In the Hottest Area *Chelsea* - Great Nightlife, Restaurants, Cafes, Shopping, and Gyms!Subways and Commuter Rail: - A, C, E, L at 14th St-8th Av (under 500 feet) - 1 at 18th St (0.2 miles) - F, M, L, 1, 2, 3 at 14th St (0.3 miles) - PATH at 14th Street Station (0.3 miles) - C, E at 23rd St (0.4 miles)For More Information or to Set Up a Viewing Email: Nathan@AlphaNYC.com alpha279301

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 W 15 ST. have any available units?
235 W 15 ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 W 15 ST. have?
Some of 235 W 15 ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 W 15 ST. currently offering any rent specials?
235 W 15 ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 W 15 ST. pet-friendly?
No, 235 W 15 ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 235 W 15 ST. offer parking?
No, 235 W 15 ST. does not offer parking.
Does 235 W 15 ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 W 15 ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 W 15 ST. have a pool?
No, 235 W 15 ST. does not have a pool.
Does 235 W 15 ST. have accessible units?
No, 235 W 15 ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 235 W 15 ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 W 15 ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 235 W 15 ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity