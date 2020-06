Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils

Sun Blasted XL 3BR in Union Square/Flatiron - Property Id: 272054



Available 5/31/2020~Union Square/Flatiron



*1 MONTH FEE



Loft building is around the corner from Union Square

- Unit is a beautiful 3 Bedroom unit. (All Rooms Fits Queen Size comfortably)

- Renovated Kitchen with Marble Island and Stainless Steel appliances

- Oversized medicine cabinets, and oak floors

- Spacious Living Room (Room for Couch, and excess furniture)

- Air Conditioning



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

No Pets Allowed



