Last updated June 30 2020 at 2:29 AM

235 East 39th Street

235 East 39th Street · (646) 327-0792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

235 East 39th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
NO FEE FANTASTIC DEAL PRIME MURRAY HILL LOCATIONHurry because this will fly!Oversized 1bed/Junior1, RARELY availableSPACIOUS and BRIGHT living area, HIGH CEILINGS, GORGEOUS fully equipped Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a Brand New Renovated Bathroom, Incredible Closet Space. Live-in Super, Laundry facilities, Pets Welcome.Conveniently located in prestigious Midtown East, just a few blocks from Grand Central and abundance of bars, restaurants and shopping.**Net effective rent advertised based on 1 month free

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 East 39th Street have any available units?
235 East 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 East 39th Street have?
Some of 235 East 39th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 East 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 East 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 East 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 235 East 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 235 East 39th Street offer parking?
No, 235 East 39th Street does not offer parking.
Does 235 East 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 East 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 East 39th Street have a pool?
No, 235 East 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 East 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 235 East 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 East 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 East 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
