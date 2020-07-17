235 East 39th Street

Amenities
NO FEE FANTASTIC DEAL PRIME MURRAY HILL LOCATIONHurry because this will fly!Oversized 1bed/Junior1, RARELY availableSPACIOUS and BRIGHT living area, HIGH CEILINGS, GORGEOUS fully equipped Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a Brand New Renovated Bathroom, Incredible Closet Space. Live-in Super, Laundry facilities, Pets Welcome.Conveniently located in prestigious Midtown East, just a few blocks from Grand Central and abundance of bars, restaurants and shopping.**Net effective rent advertised based on 1 month free