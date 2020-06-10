234 West 21st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator lobby media room

This incredibly charming 1 bedroom + home office, 1 bathroom on a high floor gets incredible light as most of the windows in this triple exposure apartment face south. The living room alone has 5 extra large windows! This home has wonderful high ceilings, spacious open living/dining area with original hardwood floors and pre-war details.



The updated kitchen also has a window with direct views of the Empire State Building and city skyline. It features granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. The windowed bath has been updated as well.



This fantastic pre-war co-op built in 1906 boasts 34 units, 7 floors, elegant pre-war lobby, elevator, and laundry in the building. Located near everything wonderful that Chelsea has to offer including public transportation, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, the High Line, and theaters. This is an absolute must see and priced to sell. Come see for yourself and make your appointment today