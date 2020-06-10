All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:24 AM

234 West 21st Street

234 West 21st Street · (646) 756-9561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

234 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 52 · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
media room
This incredibly charming 1 bedroom + home office, 1 bathroom on a high floor gets incredible light as most of the windows in this triple exposure apartment face south. The living room alone has 5 extra large windows! This home has wonderful high ceilings, spacious open living/dining area with original hardwood floors and pre-war details.

The updated kitchen also has a window with direct views of the Empire State Building and city skyline. It features granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. The windowed bath has been updated as well.

This fantastic pre-war co-op built in 1906 boasts 34 units, 7 floors, elegant pre-war lobby, elevator, and laundry in the building. Located near everything wonderful that Chelsea has to offer including public transportation, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, the High Line, and theaters. This is an absolute must see and priced to sell. Come see for yourself and make your appointment today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 West 21st Street have any available units?
234 West 21st Street has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 West 21st Street have?
Some of 234 West 21st Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
234 West 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 234 West 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 234 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 234 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 234 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 West 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 234 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 234 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 234 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 234 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 West 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
