234 East 23rd Street

This beautiful three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home, in a newly constructed luxury condo, offers panoramic floor-to-ceiling, industrial style, square casement windows framing iconic, sweeping Manhattan views. Solid white oak floors work in concert with the windows to create a light and airy, warm, natural atmosphere. The apartment offers a loft-like open living/dining room with designated dining area. This smart home comes with 3 TVs and soundbars, automated Lutron black-out blinds, Nest Thermostats, and Verizon Fios with additional WiFi mesh network. Functionality and beauty come together seamlessly in the design of the kitchens with a unique island and an open stainless-steel shelving system. The kitchen features professional-grade appliances, including Sub-Zero fridge/freezer, Bertazzoni oven and gas cooktop, GE microwave, and Bosch dishwashers. There are also generous kitchen pantry storage cabinets, quartzite stone work surfaces with a silver travertine stone backsplash, and Kohler sinks and faucets. The master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and a luxurious en-suite bathroom with elegant shower surround of framed casement glazing, custom patterned stone tile floor, performance polished chrome Waterworks fittings and a custom-made vanity with double sinks crafted with Carrera marble. The walls are clad in a coordinated limestone. The second and third bedrooms share a beautiful bathroom with a custom pattern tile floor, a custom lacquer and Carrera stone vanity and a Kohler bathtub. The apartment also has a lovely powder room and its equipped by a Bosch washer and dryer. The full-service building features several amenities including a spacious, well-appointed gym, a generously scaled residents' library complete with pool table, and garden and rooftop spaces, complete with BBQ grill and outdoor kitchen for relaxing and entertaining.