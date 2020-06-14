All apartments in New York
Find more places like 234 East 23rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
234 East 23rd Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

234 East 23rd Street

234 E 23rd St · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

234 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10C · Avail. now

$10,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
This beautiful three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home, in a newly constructed luxury condo, offers panoramic floor-to-ceiling, industrial style, square casement windows framing iconic, sweeping Manhattan views. Solid white oak floors work in concert with the windows to create a light and airy, warm, natural atmosphere. The apartment offers a loft-like open living/dining room with designated dining area. This smart home comes with 3 TVs and soundbars, automated Lutron black-out blinds, Nest Thermostats, and Verizon Fios with additional WiFi mesh network. Functionality and beauty come together seamlessly in the design of the kitchens with a unique island and an open stainless-steel shelving system. The kitchen features professional-grade appliances, including Sub-Zero fridge/freezer, Bertazzoni oven and gas cooktop, GE microwave, and Bosch dishwashers. There are also generous kitchen pantry storage cabinets, quartzite stone work surfaces with a silver travertine stone backsplash, and Kohler sinks and faucets. The master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and a luxurious en-suite bathroom with elegant shower surround of framed casement glazing, custom patterned stone tile floor, performance polished chrome Waterworks fittings and a custom-made vanity with double sinks crafted with Carrera marble. The walls are clad in a coordinated limestone. The second and third bedrooms share a beautiful bathroom with a custom pattern tile floor, a custom lacquer and Carrera stone vanity and a Kohler bathtub. The apartment also has a lovely powder room and its equipped by a Bosch washer and dryer. The full-service building features several amenities including a spacious, well-appointed gym, a generously scaled residents' library complete with pool table, and garden and rooftop spaces, complete with BBQ grill and outdoor kitchen for relaxing and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 East 23rd Street have any available units?
234 East 23rd Street has a unit available for $10,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 East 23rd Street have?
Some of 234 East 23rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 East 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
234 East 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 East 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 234 East 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 234 East 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 234 East 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 234 East 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 East 23rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 East 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 234 East 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 234 East 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 234 East 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 234 East 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 East 23rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 234 East 23rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity