234 East 14th Street
234 East 14th Street

234 East 14th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

234 East 14th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
The studio, housed in an elevator coop, features high ceilings that give the space an airy feel, while the tastefully completed light and modern finishes illuminate the entire space. Equipped with a generous walk-in closet, the unit has windows facing north, east and south, making ventilation a cinch. What's more, the windows facing 14th Street are large and sound-proofed, so you can enjoy views of the city in a quiet home.

The coop is a quick walk to Union Square and is in the midst of all the shopping and dining East Village has to offer, along with multiple subway lines. The coop also has a liberal sublet policy. Co-purchasing and gifting are allowed, as well as parents purchasing for adult children. Sorry, no dogs. Call or email to see this gorgeous space! Brokers: CYOF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 East 14th Street have any available units?
234 East 14th Street has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 234 East 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
234 East 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 East 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 234 East 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 234 East 14th Street offer parking?
No, 234 East 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 234 East 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 East 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 East 14th Street have a pool?
No, 234 East 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 234 East 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 234 East 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 234 East 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 East 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 East 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 East 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
