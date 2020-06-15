234 East 14th Street

Amenities

The studio, housed in an elevator coop, features high ceilings that give the space an airy feel, while the tastefully completed light and modern finishes illuminate the entire space. Equipped with a generous walk-in closet, the unit has windows facing north, east and south, making ventilation a cinch. What's more, the windows facing 14th Street are large and sound-proofed, so you can enjoy views of the city in a quiet home.



The coop is a quick walk to Union Square and is in the midst of all the shopping and dining East Village has to offer, along with multiple subway lines. The coop also has a liberal sublet policy. Co-purchasing and gifting are allowed, as well as parents purchasing for adult children. Sorry, no dogs. Call or email to see this gorgeous space! Brokers: CYOF