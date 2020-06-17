All apartments in New York
Find more places like 234 E 5th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
234 E 5th St
Last updated January 29 2020 at 9:39 AM

234 E 5th St

234 East 5th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Bowery
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

234 East 5th Street, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Fully Furnished Studio Apartment

Fully furnished amazing studio Located in East Village

This fully furnished unit is newly renovated and equipped for your comfortable stay in NYC. The apartment with wireless internet, Live in a peaceful, quiet building with a vibrant, bustling neighborhood just outside your door. Nearby, there is a quick and easy commute to any Manhattan destination of your choosing. From visiting NYCs hot-spots and shopping for the latest trends, to relaxing with a book at your favorite local cafe - This apartment is the perfect space for you to explore and feel at home!

Apartment Features
Fully Furnished
Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances
Hardwood floors
Linens & towels can be provided
Wireless high speed internet
Plasma TV
30 days minimum

NEIGHBORHOOD
A fine example of New York Citys unmatched diversity, East Village/Union Square brings together poets, professionals, protesters, and everyone in between. Anchored by its central plaza, Union Square extends into surrounding streets filled with a mix of corporate giants and neighborhood staples. Farmers markets and street add to Union Squares cultural significance and popular appeal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 E 5th St have any available units?
234 E 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 E 5th St have?
Some of 234 E 5th St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 E 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
234 E 5th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 E 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 234 E 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 234 E 5th St offer parking?
No, 234 E 5th St does not offer parking.
Does 234 E 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 E 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 E 5th St have a pool?
No, 234 E 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 234 E 5th St have accessible units?
No, 234 E 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 234 E 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 E 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 234 E 5th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity