234 E 5th St

This fully furnished unit is newly renovated and equipped for your comfortable stay in NYC. The apartment with wireless internet, Live in a peaceful, quiet building with a vibrant, bustling neighborhood just outside your door. Nearby, there is a quick and easy commute to any Manhattan destination of your choosing. From visiting NYCs hot-spots and shopping for the latest trends, to relaxing with a book at your favorite local cafe - This apartment is the perfect space for you to explore and feel at home!



Apartment Features

Fully Furnished

Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances

Hardwood floors

Linens & towels can be provided

Wireless high speed internet

Plasma TV

30 days minimum



NEIGHBORHOOD

A fine example of New York Citys unmatched diversity, East Village/Union Square brings together poets, professionals, protesters, and everyone in between. Anchored by its central plaza, Union Square extends into surrounding streets filled with a mix of corporate giants and neighborhood staples. Farmers markets and street add to Union Squares cultural significance and popular appeal.