All apartments in New York
Find more places like 231 West 26th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
231 West 26th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:00 AM

231 West 26th Street

231 West 26th Street · (646) 666-1581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

231 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
elevator
bike storage
NYC IS REOPENING. CHOOSE YOUR NEXT HOME WISELY.

PRIVATE ELEVATOR ACCESS - NO ELEVATOR CROWDING.

HUGE PRIVATE TERRACE - NO SHARED OUTDOOR SPACE.

SECOND BEDROOM OR HOME OFFICE.

IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER.

Skip the crowded elevator!
Socially distance on your HUGE PRIVATE terrace.
Launder your clothes from the comfort of your apartment with your IN UNIT Washer/Dryer.

Only one apartment per floor. Boutique condo building with 7 units total.

Virtual doorman with concierge service, accepts package delivery.

Take the private, keyed elevator up, to access apt #3 directly. Step into the hallway and head north, passing the large coat closet, a boiler closet and guest bathroom. Entering through the open chef's kitchen complete with breakfast bar, leads you to a large dining area that is located directly opposite a spacious living room. Looking out through THREE large double doors that frame your private oasis, a large terrace offering peace and tranquility surrounded by lush foliage.

Circling back throughthe living room and dining area, the hallway leads you to the sleeping area. Passing by 2 separate exits, stairway A and B and the elevator bank, there are two south facing bedrooms. A large guest bedroom occupies the western side of the building and the eastern side has the en suite master. Both bedrooms are large and contain generous closet space. The en suite includes large storage closets, double vanity, radiant floor heating and a glass enclosed shower. Each bedroom is saturated in sunshine from two oversized windows with tree top views.
The mint condition home iscustom designed. Features include high ceilings,wide plank flooring, recessed LED lighting, the open chef's kitchen with breakfast barincludes premium appliances, Miele refrigerator, freezer, microwave, oven with warming pantry and dishwasher, Gaggenau wine cooler, Bosch 5-burner range with vented hood and Blomberg washer/dryer. ADuravit deep soaking tub with Toto fixtures is included in the guest bathroom. There is asplit zone HVAC system and Nest thermostats are installed for optimum temperature.

Buildingamenities include bicycle storage (protected bike lanes are right outside your door!) and a package room.

This convenient location is within closeproximity to the Fashion Institute of Technology, the High Line, Chelsea Piers, Chelsea Market, Google, Eataly, Madison Square Park and Hudson Yards. Two blocks away is Whole Foods Market. Nearby Subways lines include the 1/C/E/F/M and LIRR.

This listing is available unfurnished for $9,000p/m OR furnished at $9,500p/m. Lease term: 12m-24m. Available July / August. Pets OK.

Broker fee applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 West 26th Street have any available units?
231 West 26th Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 West 26th Street have?
Some of 231 West 26th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 West 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
231 West 26th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 West 26th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 West 26th Street is pet friendly.
Does 231 West 26th Street offer parking?
No, 231 West 26th Street does not offer parking.
Does 231 West 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 West 26th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 West 26th Street have a pool?
No, 231 West 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 231 West 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 231 West 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 231 West 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 West 26th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 231 West 26th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity