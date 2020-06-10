231 West 26th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman elevator bike storage

NYC IS REOPENING. CHOOSE YOUR NEXT HOME WISELY.



PRIVATE ELEVATOR ACCESS - NO ELEVATOR CROWDING.



HUGE PRIVATE TERRACE - NO SHARED OUTDOOR SPACE.



SECOND BEDROOM OR HOME OFFICE.



IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER.



Skip the crowded elevator!

Socially distance on your HUGE PRIVATE terrace.

Launder your clothes from the comfort of your apartment with your IN UNIT Washer/Dryer.



Only one apartment per floor. Boutique condo building with 7 units total.



Virtual doorman with concierge service, accepts package delivery.



Take the private, keyed elevator up, to access apt #3 directly. Step into the hallway and head north, passing the large coat closet, a boiler closet and guest bathroom. Entering through the open chef's kitchen complete with breakfast bar, leads you to a large dining area that is located directly opposite a spacious living room. Looking out through THREE large double doors that frame your private oasis, a large terrace offering peace and tranquility surrounded by lush foliage.



Circling back throughthe living room and dining area, the hallway leads you to the sleeping area. Passing by 2 separate exits, stairway A and B and the elevator bank, there are two south facing bedrooms. A large guest bedroom occupies the western side of the building and the eastern side has the en suite master. Both bedrooms are large and contain generous closet space. The en suite includes large storage closets, double vanity, radiant floor heating and a glass enclosed shower. Each bedroom is saturated in sunshine from two oversized windows with tree top views.

The mint condition home iscustom designed. Features include high ceilings,wide plank flooring, recessed LED lighting, the open chef's kitchen with breakfast barincludes premium appliances, Miele refrigerator, freezer, microwave, oven with warming pantry and dishwasher, Gaggenau wine cooler, Bosch 5-burner range with vented hood and Blomberg washer/dryer. ADuravit deep soaking tub with Toto fixtures is included in the guest bathroom. There is asplit zone HVAC system and Nest thermostats are installed for optimum temperature.



Buildingamenities include bicycle storage (protected bike lanes are right outside your door!) and a package room.



This convenient location is within closeproximity to the Fashion Institute of Technology, the High Line, Chelsea Piers, Chelsea Market, Google, Eataly, Madison Square Park and Hudson Yards. Two blocks away is Whole Foods Market. Nearby Subways lines include the 1/C/E/F/M and LIRR.



This listing is available unfurnished for $9,000p/m OR furnished at $9,500p/m. Lease term: 12m-24m. Available July / August. Pets OK.



Broker fee applies.