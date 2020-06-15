All apartments in New York
Find more places like 230 West 79th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
230 West 79th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

230 West 79th Street

230 West 79th Street · (646) 753-2902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

230 West 79th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit GRB · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
Charming one-bedroom available in the heart of the Upper West Side! This ground floor unit features beautiful pre-war details, 11-foot ceilings, it's own PRIVATE entrance and a W/D hookup in unit.

-BRAND NEW herring bone floors
- King-sized bedroom
- Large living room with dining area
- Eat-in Kitchen with High-end stainless steel appliances
- W/D hookup
- Private entrance
- 11-foot ceilings

Located on the corner of 79th and Broadway, this elegant pre-war building is just steps from amazing shopping, restaurants, and NYC landmarks. Shop and eat at Fairway, Zabar, and Citarella or walk to the Museum of Natural History, Central Park, Riverside Park, or Lincoln Center. Easy access to the 1,2,3, B, and C trains, the cross-town bus, and only a few blocks away from the west side highway.

Building amenities include full-time doorman, who hand-deliver mail, live-in super and an extra laundry room in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 West 79th Street have any available units?
230 West 79th Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 230 West 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 West 79th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 West 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 230 West 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 230 West 79th Street offer parking?
No, 230 West 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 230 West 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 West 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 West 79th Street have a pool?
No, 230 West 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 230 West 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 230 West 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 West 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 West 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 West 79th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 West 79th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 230 West 79th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity