230 West 79th Street

Charming one-bedroom available in the heart of the Upper West Side! This ground floor unit features beautiful pre-war details, 11-foot ceilings, it's own PRIVATE entrance and a W/D hookup in unit.



-BRAND NEW herring bone floors

- King-sized bedroom

- Large living room with dining area

- Eat-in Kitchen with High-end stainless steel appliances

- W/D hookup

- Private entrance

- 11-foot ceilings



Located on the corner of 79th and Broadway, this elegant pre-war building is just steps from amazing shopping, restaurants, and NYC landmarks. Shop and eat at Fairway, Zabar, and Citarella or walk to the Museum of Natural History, Central Park, Riverside Park, or Lincoln Center. Easy access to the 1,2,3, B, and C trains, the cross-town bus, and only a few blocks away from the west side highway.



Building amenities include full-time doorman, who hand-deliver mail, live-in super and an extra laundry room in the basement.