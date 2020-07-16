23 Prince Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

This renovated, full floor loft is perfectly situated on a highly coveted Nolita block.



The living room features 11 foot beamed ceilings, exposed brick walls and giant, south facing windows. An open kitchen is decked out with stainless steel cabinetry, wrap around counter with room for seating, and state -of-the-art appliances like a Liebherr fridge, Verona stove, and Miele dishwasher.



The quiet, North facing bedroom feels like a secluded sanctuary with direct access to the approximately 400 square foot private deck with lovely climbing ivy. There is plenty of storage with an enormous walk-in closet and other built-ins throughout. The Jack and Jill style bathroom is accessible from the bedroom and living room and is replete with spa quality amenities like a large steam shower and heated floors. The entire loft has automated shades there is also an in-unit washer/dryer.



Situated in the heart of Nolita and extremely convenient to the 6,N,R trains and the surrounding neighborhoods of Soho, Noho and more!



Pets case by case.