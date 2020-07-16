All apartments in New York
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

23 Prince Street

23 Prince Street · (212) 452-4500
Location

23 Prince Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$7,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
This renovated, full floor loft is perfectly situated on a highly coveted Nolita block.

The living room features 11 foot beamed ceilings, exposed brick walls and giant, south facing windows. An open kitchen is decked out with stainless steel cabinetry, wrap around counter with room for seating, and state -of-the-art appliances like a Liebherr fridge, Verona stove, and Miele dishwasher.

The quiet, North facing bedroom feels like a secluded sanctuary with direct access to the approximately 400 square foot private deck with lovely climbing ivy. There is plenty of storage with an enormous walk-in closet and other built-ins throughout. The Jack and Jill style bathroom is accessible from the bedroom and living room and is replete with spa quality amenities like a large steam shower and heated floors. The entire loft has automated shades there is also an in-unit washer/dryer.

Situated in the heart of Nolita and extremely convenient to the 6,N,R trains and the surrounding neighborhoods of Soho, Noho and more!

Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Prince Street have any available units?
23 Prince Street has a unit available for $7,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Prince Street have?
Some of 23 Prince Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Prince Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 Prince Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Prince Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Prince Street is pet friendly.
Does 23 Prince Street offer parking?
No, 23 Prince Street does not offer parking.
Does 23 Prince Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Prince Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Prince Street have a pool?
No, 23 Prince Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 Prince Street have accessible units?
No, 23 Prince Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Prince Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Prince Street has units with dishwashers.
