23 Beekman Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

NO FEE!!! Rare duplex on charming Beekman Place with spectacular river views & lots of living space for entertaining! Nestled on the quiet, tree lined street of Beekman Place between 50th and 51st Streets, this lovely townhouse was built by famed architect Paul Rudolph, now converted into four gracious apartments. This elegant duplex offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms, two lofty living rooms, home office, galley kitchen and Thassos marble floors throughout. Other features include high ceilings, wonderful light, huge windows with beautiful east, south and northern river views, and terraces that run the width of the building on each level. Wood burning fireplace, washer-dryer, and chef's kitchen in stainless steel, with double oven,vented cook top, dishwasher and ample closet/storage space throughout. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.