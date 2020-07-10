All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

23 Beekman Place

23 Beekman Place · (617) 571-9438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Beekman Place, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$7,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO FEE!!! Rare duplex on charming Beekman Place with spectacular river views & lots of living space for entertaining! Nestled on the quiet, tree lined street of Beekman Place between 50th and 51st Streets, this lovely townhouse was built by famed architect Paul Rudolph, now converted into four gracious apartments. This elegant duplex offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms, two lofty living rooms, home office, galley kitchen and Thassos marble floors throughout. Other features include high ceilings, wonderful light, huge windows with beautiful east, south and northern river views, and terraces that run the width of the building on each level. Wood burning fireplace, washer-dryer, and chef's kitchen in stainless steel, with double oven,vented cook top, dishwasher and ample closet/storage space throughout. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Beekman Place have any available units?
23 Beekman Place has a unit available for $7,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Beekman Place have?
Some of 23 Beekman Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Beekman Place currently offering any rent specials?
23 Beekman Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Beekman Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Beekman Place is pet friendly.
Does 23 Beekman Place offer parking?
No, 23 Beekman Place does not offer parking.
Does 23 Beekman Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Beekman Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Beekman Place have a pool?
No, 23 Beekman Place does not have a pool.
Does 23 Beekman Place have accessible units?
No, 23 Beekman Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Beekman Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Beekman Place has units with dishwashers.
