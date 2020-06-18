All apartments in New York
229 Sullivan Street

229 Sullivan Street · (212) 381-6542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

229 Sullivan Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
SUN FLOODED one bedroom apartment is located in the world renowned Greenwich Village neighborhood in downtown Manhattan. This spacious home features hardwood floors, large windows in every room, full sized kitchen appliances, sliding barn bedroom door, massive closets, king sized bedroom, and most importantly this home boats BRIGHT SUNSHINE and QUIET TRANQUILITY.

This fabulous block, SULLIVAN STREET near W3rd, is and just mere steps from Washington Square Park and convenient to all the trendy NIGHTLIFE, SHOPPING, and DINING DOWNTOWN has to offer. Easily accessible to SoHo, NoLita, NoHo, East Village, West Village - Easy Subway Access - A,C,E,B,D,F

Heat and Water Included
Guarantors OK
Sorry No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Sullivan Street have any available units?
229 Sullivan Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 229 Sullivan Street currently offering any rent specials?
229 Sullivan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Sullivan Street pet-friendly?
No, 229 Sullivan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 229 Sullivan Street offer parking?
No, 229 Sullivan Street does not offer parking.
Does 229 Sullivan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Sullivan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Sullivan Street have a pool?
No, 229 Sullivan Street does not have a pool.
Does 229 Sullivan Street have accessible units?
No, 229 Sullivan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Sullivan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 Sullivan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Sullivan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 Sullivan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
