229 Sullivan Street

hardwood floors some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

SUN FLOODED one bedroom apartment is located in the world renowned Greenwich Village neighborhood in downtown Manhattan. This spacious home features hardwood floors, large windows in every room, full sized kitchen appliances, sliding barn bedroom door, massive closets, king sized bedroom, and most importantly this home boats BRIGHT SUNSHINE and QUIET TRANQUILITY.



This fabulous block, SULLIVAN STREET near W3rd, is and just mere steps from Washington Square Park and convenient to all the trendy NIGHTLIFE, SHOPPING, and DINING DOWNTOWN has to offer. Easily accessible to SoHo, NoLita, NoHo, East Village, West Village - Easy Subway Access - A,C,E,B,D,F



Heat and Water Included

Guarantors OK

Sorry No Pets