All apartments in New York
Find more places like 228 West 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
228 West 4th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

228 West 4th Street

228 West 4th Street · (718) 709-1090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

228 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-A1 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
PERFECT LOCATION in the heart of the West Village.

Just in time for summer, this two-bedroom unit has its own well-maintained private garden/patio on the ground floor to enjoy the beautiful weather.

The unit features a windowed kitchen and a large living area. The larger bedroom can easily fit a queen-size bed, while the second bedroom has pocket doors and can also be used to expand the living area or as a dining room, office, etc. Throughout the unit, there are hardwood floors and exposed brick. Similar to the kitchen, the bathroom is also windowed.

Being located in the center of the West Village, you have access to some of New York's best restaurants, shopping, and parks. Nearby transit includes 1 Train at Christopher Street Station and the M8 Bus on West 10thand Waverly Place.

The building has a live-in super, and there no dogs allowed but cats are permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 West 4th Street have any available units?
228 West 4th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 228 West 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
228 West 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 West 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 West 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 228 West 4th Street offer parking?
No, 228 West 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 228 West 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 West 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 West 4th Street have a pool?
No, 228 West 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 228 West 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 228 West 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 228 West 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 West 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 West 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 West 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 228 West 4th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity