228 West 4th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

PERFECT LOCATION in the heart of the West Village.



Just in time for summer, this two-bedroom unit has its own well-maintained private garden/patio on the ground floor to enjoy the beautiful weather.



The unit features a windowed kitchen and a large living area. The larger bedroom can easily fit a queen-size bed, while the second bedroom has pocket doors and can also be used to expand the living area or as a dining room, office, etc. Throughout the unit, there are hardwood floors and exposed brick. Similar to the kitchen, the bathroom is also windowed.



Being located in the center of the West Village, you have access to some of New York's best restaurants, shopping, and parks. Nearby transit includes 1 Train at Christopher Street Station and the M8 Bus on West 10thand Waverly Place.



The building has a live-in super, and there no dogs allowed but cats are permitted.