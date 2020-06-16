All apartments in New York
228 East 67 Street

228 East 67th Street · (917) 653-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

228 East 67th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $14995 · Avail. now

$14,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Triplex townhouse, Skylights, Fireplace,Roof deck, - Property Id: 233249

Gorgeous triplex townhouse,
Spacious 2 bedrooms located on separate floor
for more privacy,
Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances,
Living room with working fireplace,
Dining room with skylights,
Modern marble bathrooms,
Relax at your own massive terrace,
Laundry in unit,
Fantastic closet space,
Wood floors,
Amenities;
Swimming pool,
Fitness center,
Sun deck,
Please contact for private showing,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233249
Property Id 233249

(RLNE5601719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 East 67 Street have any available units?
228 East 67 Street has a unit available for $14,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 East 67 Street have?
Some of 228 East 67 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 East 67 Street currently offering any rent specials?
228 East 67 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 East 67 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 East 67 Street is pet friendly.
Does 228 East 67 Street offer parking?
No, 228 East 67 Street does not offer parking.
Does 228 East 67 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 East 67 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 East 67 Street have a pool?
Yes, 228 East 67 Street has a pool.
Does 228 East 67 Street have accessible units?
No, 228 East 67 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 228 East 67 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 East 67 Street has units with dishwashers.
