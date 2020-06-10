All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

226 East 7th Street

226 East 7th Street · (646) 688-6608
Location

226 East 7th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
Please contact us to schedule a 3D Virtual Tour and request a Video!
Easy & Flexible Application process.

Gorgeously renovated true 3 bedroom in a quiet building, right at the corner of E 7th & Ave C.
This apartment features a large living room, perfect for entertaining. All three bedrooms easily fit queen beds and extra furniture, have closets and windows. Beautiful dark wood floors throughout and a marble bathroom. Recessed lighting in every room. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher.

Building amenities include a ButterflyMX virtual doorman system and a live-in super!
The landlord allows pets, and out-of-state Guarantors.

Listed price is net effective based on 2 months free on a 24 month lease (1 month free on a 13) - Gross rent is $4,358

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 East 7th Street have any available units?
226 East 7th Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 East 7th Street have?
Some of 226 East 7th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 East 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
226 East 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 East 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 East 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 226 East 7th Street offer parking?
No, 226 East 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 226 East 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 East 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 East 7th Street have a pool?
No, 226 East 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 226 East 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 226 East 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 226 East 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 East 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
