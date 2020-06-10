226 East 7th Street

Amenities
Please contact us to schedule a 3D Virtual Tour and request a Video!
Easy & Flexible Application process.
Gorgeously renovated true 3 bedroom in a quiet building, right at the corner of E 7th & Ave C.
This apartment features a large living room, perfect for entertaining. All three bedrooms easily fit queen beds and extra furniture, have closets and windows. Beautiful dark wood floors throughout and a marble bathroom. Recessed lighting in every room. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher.
Building amenities include a ButterflyMX virtual doorman system and a live-in super!
The landlord allows pets, and out-of-state Guarantors.
Listed price is net effective based on 2 months free on a 24 month lease (1 month free on a 13) - Gross rent is $4,358