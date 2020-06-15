All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

225 East 6th Street

225 East 6th Street · (646) 382-7378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 East 6th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-L · Avail. now

$6,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
24hr concierge
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
doorman
on-site laundry
CYOF gigantic two bedrooms, two bathrooms with a massive recreational space and a whopping garden is waiting for you in a Luxury Doorman Building in a prime East Village location. This duplex home features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a granite countertop. Each king sized bedroom has its own private bath boasting a deep soaking tub, ceramic tiles, Tri-view medicine cabinets, and Hollywood lighting. The downstairs is a floor-through recreation room. Perfect for entertaining or can be used as an additional bedroom with ample living space.
The building has a 24-hour Concierge, package room and Laundry room. For tenants' enjoyment, there is also a landscaped courtyard.

*Photos are from a similar apartment in the building. Take a look at the video. The apartment is currently being turned over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 East 6th Street have any available units?
225 East 6th Street has a unit available for $6,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 East 6th Street have?
Some of 225 East 6th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 East 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 East 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 East 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 225 East 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 225 East 6th Street offer parking?
No, 225 East 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 225 East 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 East 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 East 6th Street have a pool?
No, 225 East 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 East 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 225 East 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 East 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 East 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
