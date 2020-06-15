225 East 6th Street

Amenities

CYOF gigantic two bedrooms, two bathrooms with a massive recreational space and a whopping garden is waiting for you in a Luxury Doorman Building in a prime East Village location. This duplex home features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a granite countertop. Each king sized bedroom has its own private bath boasting a deep soaking tub, ceramic tiles, Tri-view medicine cabinets, and Hollywood lighting. The downstairs is a floor-through recreation room. Perfect for entertaining or can be used as an additional bedroom with ample living space.

The building has a 24-hour Concierge, package room and Laundry room. For tenants' enjoyment, there is also a landscaped courtyard.



*Photos are from a similar apartment in the building. Take a look at the video. The apartment is currently being turned over.