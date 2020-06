Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Experience Luxury living in this LARGE 3 BEDROOMS convertible and 1.5 BATHS apartment. **NO FEE**Apartment features: - LARGE BEDROOMS- Stunning bathrooms - SPACIOUS LIVING space- TONS OF CLOSETS - NATURAL SUNLIGHT- Windowed Kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and Granite Countertops - High ceilings - Hardwood floors Located in vibrant and prestigious Murray Hill/Kips bay area, minutes from major subway lines for easy commute, the building is also surrounded by an abundance of bars, restaurants and shopping!!!BE THE FIRST TO TAKE A PREVIEW TODAY!!THIS UNIT WILL NOT LAST mrgnyc353946