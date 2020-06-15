All apartments in New York
225 East 19th Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:21 AM

225 East 19th Street

225 East 19th Street · (347) 524-8450
Location

225 East 19th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$6,484

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
gym
pool
yoga
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
yoga
Welcome home to Gramercy Square located in one of Manhattans most desirable neighborhoods, surrounded by 20,000 sq. ft. of private outdoor space and picturesque gardens. The Gramercy Club offers a host of world class amenities including: 75 ft. sky lit swimming pool, hot tub, steam rooms, sauna, yoga studio and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

This spacious residence features an open kitchen with custom cabinetry, marble countertops and top-of-the-line appliances including a washer and dryer in every unit. Floor to ceiling windows, oak plank flooring throughout, 12 ft ceilings and abundant closets.

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 East 19th Street have any available units?
225 East 19th Street has a unit available for $6,484 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 East 19th Street have?
Some of 225 East 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 East 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 East 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 East 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 225 East 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 225 East 19th Street offer parking?
No, 225 East 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 225 East 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 East 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 East 19th Street have a pool?
Yes, 225 East 19th Street has a pool.
Does 225 East 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 225 East 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 East 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 East 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
