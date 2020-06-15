225 East 19th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors gym pool yoga hot tub

Welcome home to Gramercy Square located in one of Manhattans most desirable neighborhoods, surrounded by 20,000 sq. ft. of private outdoor space and picturesque gardens. The Gramercy Club offers a host of world class amenities including: 75 ft. sky lit swimming pool, hot tub, steam rooms, sauna, yoga studio and a state-of-the-art fitness center.



This spacious residence features an open kitchen with custom cabinetry, marble countertops and top-of-the-line appliances including a washer and dryer in every unit. Floor to ceiling windows, oak plank flooring throughout, 12 ft ceilings and abundant closets.



AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY