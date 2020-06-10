224 West 16th Street

Amenities

Due to COVID-19, we are unable to show the apartment at this time. Please refer to the video walkthrough of the actual unit - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SThZl_-qyG8&feature=emb_title



Large loft with sleeping alcove featuring oversized windows and lots of natural light. There is a full wall of exposed brick, a MASSIVE walk-in closet, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances.



- Walk-in closet

- High Ceilings

- Large living room

- Alcove fits king bed (separate from living space)

- 2nd floor walk up

- Pets are allowed

- Newly renovated kitchen



Chelsea is one of the most iconic areas of NYC, filled with excellent restaurants, bars, and shopping options. This building is located between 7th and 8th avenue, making it just a short walk to the A,C,E,L,F,M,1,2,3 and the PATH trains.



DECEMBER 1ST MOVE IN