224 West 16th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

224 West 16th Street

224 West 16th Street · (212) 729-5712 ext. 183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

224 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Due to COVID-19, we are unable to show the apartment at this time. Please refer to the video walkthrough of the actual unit - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SThZl_-qyG8&feature=emb_title

Large loft with sleeping alcove featuring oversized windows and lots of natural light. There is a full wall of exposed brick, a MASSIVE walk-in closet, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

- Walk-in closet
- High Ceilings
- Large living room
- Alcove fits king bed (separate from living space)
- 2nd floor walk up
- Pets are allowed
- Newly renovated kitchen

Chelsea is one of the most iconic areas of NYC, filled with excellent restaurants, bars, and shopping options. This building is located between 7th and 8th avenue, making it just a short walk to the A,C,E,L,F,M,1,2,3 and the PATH trains.,This loft-like alcove studio apartment features an entire wall of exposed brick, a walk in closet and oversized, front facing windows. The kitchen floor be redone, along with some other minor touch ups. Located between 7th and 8th avenue, you're never too far from any subway!

- High Ceilings
- Large living room area
- Alcove fits queen-sized bed (separate from living space)
- 2nd floor walk up

DECEMBER 1ST MOVE IN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 West 16th Street have any available units?
224 West 16th Street has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 West 16th Street have?
Some of 224 West 16th Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
224 West 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 West 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 224 West 16th Street offer parking?
No, 224 West 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 224 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 West 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 224 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 224 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 224 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 224 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 West 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
