IPHONE VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST! Live in the heart of Chelsea in this hip, pre-war loft studio with balcony! 223 West 14th Street Apartment 4B will feel like home from the moment you enter. There is nothing cookie cutter about it, from the seventeen-foot ceilings with a skylight to the exposed brick and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen features wood counter-tops, sleek cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including an electric cook-top, dishwasher, full size refrigerator, and microwave. The classically tiled white bathroom with additional storage gives you plenty of room for your belongings. All of this plus hard wood flooring throughout, through the wall air conditioning makes this more than just a studio it makes it a home. 223 West 14th Street is a walk-up condominium between Seventh and Eighth Avenue near the A/C/E/1/F/M trains. Pets allowed, please inquire. This apartment is four flights up.