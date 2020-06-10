All apartments in New York
223 West 14th Street

223 West 14th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

223 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
IPHONE VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST! Live in the heart of Chelsea in this hip, pre-war loft studio with balcony! 223 West 14th Street Apartment 4B will feel like home from the moment you enter. There is nothing cookie cutter about it, from the seventeen-foot ceilings with a skylight to the exposed brick and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen features wood counter-tops, sleek cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including an electric cook-top, dishwasher, full size refrigerator, and microwave. The classically tiled white bathroom with additional storage gives you plenty of room for your belongings. All of this plus hard wood flooring throughout, through the wall air conditioning makes this more than just a studio it makes it a home. 223 West 14th Street is a walk-up condominium between Seventh and Eighth Avenue near the A/C/E/1/F/M trains. Pets allowed, please inquire. This apartment is four flights up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 West 14th Street have any available units?
223 West 14th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 West 14th Street have?
Some of 223 West 14th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 West 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
223 West 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 West 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 West 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 223 West 14th Street offer parking?
No, 223 West 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 223 West 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 West 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 West 14th Street have a pool?
No, 223 West 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 223 West 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 223 West 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 223 West 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 West 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
