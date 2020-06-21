All apartments in New York
Find more places like 222 St Nicholas Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
222 St Nicholas Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:19 PM

222 St Nicholas Ave

222 Saint Nicholas Avenue · (917) 345-8680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

222 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**Welcome to a beautiful tree lined street on West 122nd, between FDB&ACP**

This is a renovated 1 bedroom/1 Bath on West 122nd Street and Frederick Douglas Blvd. Queen & Full sized bedrooms with closets and windows in each. New hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances throughout.

Did we mention? We have an On-Site **Responsive Super**

**APARTMENT FEATURES**
- USB Wall Outlets
- Crown Molding
- Ceiling Fan
- Large Closet closet
- Heat & Water Included
- No Fee for Direct Clients

Advertised Rent is Net Effective on a 12-month lease. The concession will be applied toward the END of the lease.
Landlord can also offer 2 months free on a 24-month lease!

March-Late March move in dates , can require 9,10 OR 21,22 Month Leases. Landlord will offer partial months free rent, appropriate to keep same pricing.

**Gross Rent $2,800 to be paid monthly.**

Photos can be stock finishes used in this building.
**You can request Walk-Through Videos of the exact unit, if you cannot attend one of our open house, or scheduled showings.** For this, please call, text, or email requesting for specific property, and unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 St Nicholas Ave have any available units?
222 St Nicholas Ave has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 St Nicholas Ave have?
Some of 222 St Nicholas Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 St Nicholas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
222 St Nicholas Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 St Nicholas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 222 St Nicholas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 222 St Nicholas Ave offer parking?
No, 222 St Nicholas Ave does not offer parking.
Does 222 St Nicholas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 St Nicholas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 St Nicholas Ave have a pool?
No, 222 St Nicholas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 222 St Nicholas Ave have accessible units?
No, 222 St Nicholas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 222 St Nicholas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 St Nicholas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 222 St Nicholas Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity