Location: Amazing - close to subway and Central Park! Gorgeous spacious sunny home, filled with natural sun light. Bounteous closet, hardwood floor!Renovated kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances. Neat marble bathroom. GREAT VALUE. Great location makes it easy to reach nice restaurants, shopping and transportation. Available immediately. For more information about this or any other apartments that fit your criteria, call /text Ekaterina or Mark Danich directly.