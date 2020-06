Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This gorgeous 2BR parlor floor apartment located on a quiet tree lined block in Gramercy. There are 2 tiled full bathrooms with showers and full soaking tubs. The apartment in the brownstone include detailed high ceiling and exposed brick. Easy walking distance to Union Square and Trader Joe's and Whole foods. Both bedrooms are quiet as they are rear facing. This modern kitchen is equipped with high end stainless steel appliances. Classic townhouse living with modern finishes!!! livingny94927