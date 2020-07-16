All apartments in New York
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:28 PM

221 West 77

221 West 77th Street · (305) 335-8060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

221 West 77th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12-W · Avail. now

$20,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
doorman
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool table
garage
A unique opportunity to rent a beautifully built and designed four bedroom home at 221 West 77th Street. This 12th floor apartment with panoramic Northern views features 4 gracious bedrooms, one of which is currently set up as the perfect library / home office! The Smallbone of Devizes kitchen has all the gadgets a chef would dream of; Miele appliances including a steam oven, speed oven, warming drawer, separate refrigerator and freezer, wine refrigerator, two dishwashers and vented hood. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the South facing great room which is flooded with natural light all day long.

A separate bedroom wing with a very generous master suite provides privacy for everyone. All bedrooms feature gorgeous en-suite bathrooms and everything is in impeccable condition.

221 West 77 is an elegant boutique residence located on a quiet, tree-lined section of West 77th street. The building has a bit of a downtown feel with a nod to its Upper West Side neighborhood in its exterior and an interior composed of fresh, handcrafted finishes. With twenty-six residences on 18 floors, the layouts were designed with exquisite attention to both classic proportions and modern living. Every detail has been considered from a private elevator entrance for each residence to multi-zoned heating and air conditioning systems. Floor to ceiling casement-type windows and Juliet balconies are beautiful from the outside and inside give the residences a bright, airy feeling with lovely framed views. With amenities including a basketball court, fitness center, paneled library with a pool table, and an exquisite roof deck with gas fire pit, there are so many places for fun and relaxation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 West 77 have any available units?
221 West 77 has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 West 77 have?
Some of 221 West 77's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 West 77 currently offering any rent specials?
221 West 77 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 West 77 pet-friendly?
No, 221 West 77 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 221 West 77 offer parking?
Yes, 221 West 77 offers parking.
Does 221 West 77 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 West 77 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 West 77 have a pool?
No, 221 West 77 does not have a pool.
Does 221 West 77 have accessible units?
No, 221 West 77 does not have accessible units.
Does 221 West 77 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 West 77 has units with dishwashers.
