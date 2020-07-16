Amenities

A unique opportunity to rent a beautifully built and designed four bedroom home at 221 West 77th Street. This 12th floor apartment with panoramic Northern views features 4 gracious bedrooms, one of which is currently set up as the perfect library / home office! The Smallbone of Devizes kitchen has all the gadgets a chef would dream of; Miele appliances including a steam oven, speed oven, warming drawer, separate refrigerator and freezer, wine refrigerator, two dishwashers and vented hood. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the South facing great room which is flooded with natural light all day long.



A separate bedroom wing with a very generous master suite provides privacy for everyone. All bedrooms feature gorgeous en-suite bathrooms and everything is in impeccable condition.



221 West 77 is an elegant boutique residence located on a quiet, tree-lined section of West 77th street. The building has a bit of a downtown feel with a nod to its Upper West Side neighborhood in its exterior and an interior composed of fresh, handcrafted finishes. With twenty-six residences on 18 floors, the layouts were designed with exquisite attention to both classic proportions and modern living. Every detail has been considered from a private elevator entrance for each residence to multi-zoned heating and air conditioning systems. Floor to ceiling casement-type windows and Juliet balconies are beautiful from the outside and inside give the residences a bright, airy feeling with lovely framed views. With amenities including a basketball court, fitness center, paneled library with a pool table, and an exquisite roof deck with gas fire pit, there are so many places for fun and relaxation.