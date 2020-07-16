Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Terrace dreams do come true at 221 West 14th Street Apartment 1C which is only one flight up to this beautiful space. This gorgeous pre-war loft studio is waiting for you in the heart of Chelsea with 234 square feet of private outdoor space just for you. There is nothing cookie-cutter about apartment 1C which features 13-foot ceilings, exposed brick, and has a sleeping loft that is 6-foot 3-inches high when standing. The kitchen features white wood cabinets, an electric stove, and a small refrigerator. The classically tiled white bathroom with additional storage gives you plenty of room for your belongings. All this, plus through-the-wall air conditioning make this unique property more than just a studio, it makes it a home. 221 West 14th Street is a walk-up condominium between Seventh and Eighth Avenue near the A/C/E/1/F/M trains. Pets allowed, please inquire.