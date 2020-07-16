Amenities
Terrace dreams do come true at 221 West 14th Street Apartment 1C which is only one flight up to this beautiful space. This gorgeous pre-war loft studio is waiting for you in the heart of Chelsea with 234 square feet of private outdoor space just for you. There is nothing cookie-cutter about apartment 1C which features 13-foot ceilings, exposed brick, and has a sleeping loft that is 6-foot 3-inches high when standing. The kitchen features white wood cabinets, an electric stove, and a small refrigerator. The classically tiled white bathroom with additional storage gives you plenty of room for your belongings. All this, plus through-the-wall air conditioning make this unique property more than just a studio, it makes it a home. 221 West 14th Street is a walk-up condominium between Seventh and Eighth Avenue near the A/C/E/1/F/M trains. Pets allowed, please inquire.