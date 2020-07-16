All apartments in New York
Location

221 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-C · Avail. now

$2,800

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Terrace dreams do come true at 221 West 14th Street Apartment 1C which is only one flight up to this beautiful space. This gorgeous pre-war loft studio is waiting for you in the heart of Chelsea with 234 square feet of private outdoor space just for you. There is nothing cookie-cutter about apartment 1C which features 13-foot ceilings, exposed brick, and has a sleeping loft that is 6-foot 3-inches high when standing. The kitchen features white wood cabinets, an electric stove, and a small refrigerator. The classically tiled white bathroom with additional storage gives you plenty of room for your belongings. All this, plus through-the-wall air conditioning make this unique property more than just a studio, it makes it a home. 221 West 14th Street is a walk-up condominium between Seventh and Eighth Avenue near the A/C/E/1/F/M trains. Pets allowed, please inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 West 14th Street have any available units?
221 West 14th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 West 14th Street have?
Some of 221 West 14th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 West 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 West 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 West 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 West 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 221 West 14th Street offer parking?
No, 221 West 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 221 West 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 West 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 West 14th Street have a pool?
No, 221 West 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 West 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 221 West 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 West 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 West 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
