Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lay down under the sunlight all day - Property Id: 247891



Apartment gets brilliant light all day! The living room is enormous. Both bedrooms can accommodate a king sized bed plus additional furniture and have large closets. The entire apartment has been re-done and will feature a stunning stainless steel kitchen equipped with top of the line appliances, including a dishwasher and granite counter tops. Brand new, ornate hardwood floors. Soaring high 20' ceilings. A beautiful, tiled bathroom with stainless steel shower heads and faucets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/220-west-98th-st.-new-york-ny-unit-5c/247891

Property Id 247891



(RLNE5939933)