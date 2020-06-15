All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

220 West 14th Street

220 West 14th Street · (646) 484-7917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
LINK TO VIDEO TOUR BELOW:https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1KzGBcYR7_wk9Ho4QflQzaalz3dAuFrr-?usp=sharingLoft like, gut renovated 1 bedroom apartment with laundry in building, extra large outdoor space, good light and lots of closet space.This apartment is on West 14th Street, but is NOT front of building facing, rather back of building and facing garden! Is only apartment on floor! Large Chef's Kitchen with stainless steel applianceKing sized bedroom and large living room with space for L couch and dining table.Must see apartment. Contact for showing request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 West 14th Street have any available units?
220 West 14th Street has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 220 West 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 West 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 West 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 West 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 220 West 14th Street offer parking?
No, 220 West 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 220 West 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 West 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 West 14th Street have a pool?
No, 220 West 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 West 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 220 West 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 West 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 West 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 West 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 West 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
