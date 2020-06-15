220 West 14th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

LINK TO VIDEO TOUR BELOW:https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1KzGBcYR7_wk9Ho4QflQzaalz3dAuFrr-?usp=sharingLoft like, gut renovated 1 bedroom apartment with laundry in building, extra large outdoor space, good light and lots of closet space.This apartment is on West 14th Street, but is NOT front of building facing, rather back of building and facing garden! Is only apartment on floor! Large Chef's Kitchen with stainless steel applianceKing sized bedroom and large living room with space for L couch and dining table.Must see apartment. Contact for showing request.