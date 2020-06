Amenities

This spectacular corner one bedroom boasts 11-foot arched ceilings and over-sized windows allowing lots of natural light to pour in, also, it's HUGE! This East and North facing one bedroom is a must see. Elevator building, pet friendly and laundry on the same floor. oxford647974