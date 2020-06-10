218 West 22nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel doorman bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman

*DUPLEX* Two Bedrooms + two windowed Home Offices and Two bathrooms!!Washer and Dryer in unitLocated on a perfect tree lined block right off of Seventh Avenue! Step into this sprawling-super renovated two bedroom + two home offices apartment. This unit features new hard wood floors, walls of windows, high ceilings, a full chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, queen sized bedrooms, a fully renovated bathroom with a deep soaking tub and an in unit washer and dryer! This apartment sits in a newly renovated building and is perfectly located in the heart of Chelsea giving you access to The Highline, Chelsea market, great eats, nightlife, and a short distance to the 1, C and E train. To set up a tour of this unit, please contact me! *Please note: Ownership is offering 1.5 month free on a 14 month lease*