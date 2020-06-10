All apartments in New York
218 West 22nd Street
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:58 PM

218 West 22nd Street

218 West 22nd Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

218 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-FE · Avail. now

$6,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
*DUPLEX* Two Bedrooms + two windowed Home Offices and Two bathrooms!!Washer and Dryer in unitLocated on a perfect tree lined block right off of Seventh Avenue! Step into this sprawling-super renovated two bedroom + two home offices apartment. This unit features new hard wood floors, walls of windows, high ceilings, a full chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, queen sized bedrooms, a fully renovated bathroom with a deep soaking tub and an in unit washer and dryer! This apartment sits in a newly renovated building and is perfectly located in the heart of Chelsea giving you access to The Highline, Chelsea market, great eats, nightlife, and a short distance to the 1, C and E train. To set up a tour of this unit, please contact me! *Please note: Ownership is offering 1.5 month free on a 14 month lease*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 West 22nd Street have any available units?
218 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 218 West 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
218 West 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 218 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 218 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 218 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 218 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 West 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 218 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 218 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 218 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 218 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 West 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
