216 East 75th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

Welcome home to this amazing duplex condominium. This apartment is totally unique. It is like having two floors of a town home. Come and go as you please from your private front entry (or enter from the main building if you prefer). This space is totally renovated with a fabulous chef's kitchen, renovated bathrooms and generous space to have a living room, dining room, three bedrooms and more. There is generous bonus space downstairs for a playroom, media room, home office or all three. This is perfect for a live/work situation with multiple entrances. There is a charming outdoor garden with a table and chairs. Laundry room within the unit. Excellent location in the heart of the Upper East Side. Close to restaurants, shops and public transportation.