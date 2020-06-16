All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

216 East 75th Street

216 East 75th Street · (212) 360-5037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

216 East 75th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$9,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
Welcome home to this amazing duplex condominium. This apartment is totally unique. It is like having two floors of a town home. Come and go as you please from your private front entry (or enter from the main building if you prefer). This space is totally renovated with a fabulous chef's kitchen, renovated bathrooms and generous space to have a living room, dining room, three bedrooms and more. There is generous bonus space downstairs for a playroom, media room, home office or all three. This is perfect for a live/work situation with multiple entrances. There is a charming outdoor garden with a table and chairs. Laundry room within the unit. Excellent location in the heart of the Upper East Side. Close to restaurants, shops and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 East 75th Street have any available units?
216 East 75th Street has a unit available for $9,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 216 East 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
216 East 75th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 East 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 216 East 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 216 East 75th Street offer parking?
No, 216 East 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 216 East 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 East 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 East 75th Street have a pool?
No, 216 East 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 216 East 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 216 East 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 East 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 East 75th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 East 75th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 East 75th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
