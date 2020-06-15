2150 Broadway

Amenities

Fabulous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath apartment in the beautifully built Laureate, one of the most impressive condominiums on the upper west side. With over 2100 square feet of space the rooms are all spacious and elegant. Upon entering the apartment you pass through the sizable foyer into the grand and inviting living room. French Doors open to a romantic Juliet balcony with wonderful northern views. The dining room is situated between the living room and the kitchen allowing for a wonderful flow for entertaining. The beautiful gourmet kitchen is large and receives great light from the over- sized windows in the dining room. There is a beautiful stainless steel back-splash with top of the line Sub-Zero and Viking appliances along with a wine refrigerator. The master suite is set back with its own corridor and has great closets and beautiful floor to ceiling French doors that open. There is a wall of built-ins and Plantation shutters on the windows. The over-sized marble master bath is luxurious with a generously sized shower and soaking tub. There are double sinks and the floors have radiant heating. The second and third bedrooms are all well proportioned with large windows and very generous closets. There are beautiful walnut floors throughout, central air, 10' ceilings and a large utility room with side by side washer and dryer, sink and storage space. This modern luxury condominium located at 76th and Broadway, has the feel of elegant pre-war and is surrounded by great restaurants, an abundance of shopping, and convenient transportation. Amenities include a 24 hour doorman, landscaped terraces, fitness room, playrooms, music room and garage.