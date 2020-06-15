All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

2150 Broadway

2150 Broadway · (646) 604-6302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2150 Broadway, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10-F · Avail. now

$14,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
garage
Fabulous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath apartment in the beautifully built Laureate, one of the most impressive condominiums on the upper west side. With over 2100 square feet of space the rooms are all spacious and elegant. Upon entering the apartment you pass through the sizable foyer into the grand and inviting living room. French Doors open to a romantic Juliet balcony with wonderful northern views. The dining room is situated between the living room and the kitchen allowing for a wonderful flow for entertaining. The beautiful gourmet kitchen is large and receives great light from the over- sized windows in the dining room. There is a beautiful stainless steel back-splash with top of the line Sub-Zero and Viking appliances along with a wine refrigerator. The master suite is set back with its own corridor and has great closets and beautiful floor to ceiling French doors that open. There is a wall of built-ins and Plantation shutters on the windows. The over-sized marble master bath is luxurious with a generously sized shower and soaking tub. There are double sinks and the floors have radiant heating. The second and third bedrooms are all well proportioned with large windows and very generous closets. There are beautiful walnut floors throughout, central air, 10' ceilings and a large utility room with side by side washer and dryer, sink and storage space. This modern luxury condominium located at 76th and Broadway, has the feel of elegant pre-war and is surrounded by great restaurants, an abundance of shopping, and convenient transportation. Amenities include a 24 hour doorman, landscaped terraces, fitness room, playrooms, music room and garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 Broadway have any available units?
2150 Broadway has a unit available for $14,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2150 Broadway have?
Some of 2150 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
2150 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 2150 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2150 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 2150 Broadway does offer parking.
Does 2150 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2150 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 Broadway have a pool?
No, 2150 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 2150 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 2150 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2150 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
