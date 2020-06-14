All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

215 West 95th Street

215 West 95th Street · (212) 381-2205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 West 95th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10D · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NEW ON MARKET!!! SUN-FLOODED 1 Bedroom on High Floor with Southern Exposure and Open, Pass-Thru Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & new dishwasher and counter top for dining with stools + separate dining area in the Living Room facing South. Entry Foyer with coat closet and Big Bedroom with Southern Exposure w/closet and en suite bathroom. Sought after Princeton House features 24-Hr. Doorman and Concierge & Live-In Supt. + Gym (included in the rent) & Video Room, Big Laundry Room, On-site Garage with access to building and Fabulous Roof-Top Deck with River and City Views. Very convenient location across the Street from Express Subway, Citibike, Symphony Space & 2 blocks to Riverside Park & 1 block from the X-town Bus. It is also only 2 blocks from all the shops at Columbus Square including Whole Foods. Available 7/10/20 for 12 - 24 mos (or longer). $2,750/mo.for Fast Deal! Sorry NO Dogs Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 West 95th Street have any available units?
215 West 95th Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 West 95th Street have?
Some of 215 West 95th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 West 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 West 95th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 West 95th Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 West 95th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 215 West 95th Street offer parking?
Yes, 215 West 95th Street does offer parking.
Does 215 West 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 West 95th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 West 95th Street have a pool?
No, 215 West 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 West 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 215 West 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 West 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 West 95th Street has units with dishwashers.
