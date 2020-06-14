215 West 95th Street

Amenities

NEW ON MARKET!!! SUN-FLOODED 1 Bedroom on High Floor with Southern Exposure and Open, Pass-Thru Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & new dishwasher and counter top for dining with stools + separate dining area in the Living Room facing South. Entry Foyer with coat closet and Big Bedroom with Southern Exposure w/closet and en suite bathroom. Sought after Princeton House features 24-Hr. Doorman and Concierge & Live-In Supt. + Gym (included in the rent) & Video Room, Big Laundry Room, On-site Garage with access to building and Fabulous Roof-Top Deck with River and City Views. Very convenient location across the Street from Express Subway, Citibike, Symphony Space & 2 blocks to Riverside Park & 1 block from the X-town Bus. It is also only 2 blocks from all the shops at Columbus Square including Whole Foods. Available 7/10/20 for 12 - 24 mos (or longer). $2,750/mo.for Fast Deal! Sorry NO Dogs Allowed.