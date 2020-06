Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bike storage garage

Originally an ice cream factory built in the 1920's, this authentic and spacious home has a wall of exposed brick (currently painted white). Recent upgrades to the apartment include a renovated bathroom, new stainless appliances in the kitchen, custom lighting, and a new through-the-wall air conditioner. The balcony and windows overlook a tranquil and very quiet garden area that make this apartment a perfect retreat from busy city living.