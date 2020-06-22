All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:32 PM

214 Ave. A 2/3-F

214 Avenue a · (917) 597-3885
Location

214 Avenue a, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
Custom duplex home with private outdoor space is now available! This pin-drop quiet and sun-filled home features a skylight, walls of windows on each level overlooking the courtyard, wide-planked pine flooring, two full bathrooms, a beautiful staircase, king-sized bedroom, excellent closets and an open style kitchen. There is plenty of room for dining, living and home office areas. The private outdoor roof space affords open city views and a sanctuary for gardening and relaxing. Building has a shared courtyard and laundry. Email for more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Ave. A 2/3-F have any available units?
214 Ave. A 2/3-F has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 214 Ave. A 2/3-F currently offering any rent specials?
214 Ave. A 2/3-F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Ave. A 2/3-F pet-friendly?
No, 214 Ave. A 2/3-F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 214 Ave. A 2/3-F offer parking?
No, 214 Ave. A 2/3-F does not offer parking.
Does 214 Ave. A 2/3-F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Ave. A 2/3-F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Ave. A 2/3-F have a pool?
No, 214 Ave. A 2/3-F does not have a pool.
Does 214 Ave. A 2/3-F have accessible units?
No, 214 Ave. A 2/3-F does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Ave. A 2/3-F have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Ave. A 2/3-F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Ave. A 2/3-F have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Ave. A 2/3-F does not have units with air conditioning.
