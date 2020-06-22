214 Ave. A 2/3-F

Amenities

Custom duplex home with private outdoor space is now available! This pin-drop quiet and sun-filled home features a skylight, walls of windows on each level overlooking the courtyard, wide-planked pine flooring, two full bathrooms, a beautiful staircase, king-sized bedroom, excellent closets and an open style kitchen. There is plenty of room for dining, living and home office areas. The private outdoor roof space affords open city views and a sanctuary for gardening and relaxing. Building has a shared courtyard and laundry. Email for more info!