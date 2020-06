Amenities

ONE OF A KIND MULTI-LEVEL STUDIO WITH SLEEP LOFT AND FINISHED BASEMENT!Spread out and Live Luxuriously in this very Unique Studio with a fully finished lower level and Large Loft that could be used for Sleeping or Storage. In addition, the Apartment Features: Virtual Doorman, Soaring Tin Ceilings, Remote Control Ceiling Fan, Hardwood Floors, and a Gorgeous Kitchen with SS Appliances and lots of Cabinets!