All apartments in New York
Find more places like 211 West 102nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
211 West 102nd Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:27 PM

211 West 102nd Street

211 West 102nd Street · (212) 317-7834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

211 West 102nd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$5,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Please include your move in date and if you have any pets with your inquiry. Please review the floorplan and pictures which are of the actual unit! Fully renovated gigantic 2 bedroom with 2 bathroom and WASHER&DRYER in the unit is finally available! The apartment is located on one of the nicest tree lined blocks on the Upper West Side. Apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors, windowed kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, lots of counter top space and cabinets. Entry foyer. Living/dining room is massive with 3 south facing windows and has beautiful french doors and built in shelves. Master bedroom can easily accommodate a king size bed and much more, additionally there's a large walk in closet. Second bedroom can also comfortably fit a kind size bed. Windowed 2nd bathroom bathroom. Pre war elevator building with live in super. The building is located on 102nd Street and Broadway, a block away from 103rd Street Station for 1 train, close to both Riverside and Central Parks, everything you might need in your everyday life is conveniently located nearby. Pets ok on a case by case basis with landlord's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 West 102nd Street have any available units?
211 West 102nd Street has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 West 102nd Street have?
Some of 211 West 102nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 West 102nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 West 102nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 West 102nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 West 102nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 211 West 102nd Street offer parking?
No, 211 West 102nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 211 West 102nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 West 102nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 West 102nd Street have a pool?
No, 211 West 102nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 West 102nd Street have accessible units?
No, 211 West 102nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 West 102nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 West 102nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 211 West 102nd Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
The Pavilion
500 East 77th Street
New York, NY 10162
Crystal Green
330 West 39th Street
New York, NY 10018
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity