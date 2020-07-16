211 West 102nd Street

Amenities

Please include your move in date and if you have any pets with your inquiry. Please review the floorplan and pictures which are of the actual unit! Fully renovated gigantic 2 bedroom with 2 bathroom and WASHER&DRYER in the unit is finally available! The apartment is located on one of the nicest tree lined blocks on the Upper West Side. Apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors, windowed kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, lots of counter top space and cabinets. Entry foyer. Living/dining room is massive with 3 south facing windows and has beautiful french doors and built in shelves. Master bedroom can easily accommodate a king size bed and much more, additionally there's a large walk in closet. Second bedroom can also comfortably fit a kind size bed. Windowed 2nd bathroom bathroom. Pre war elevator building with live in super. The building is located on 102nd Street and Broadway, a block away from 103rd Street Station for 1 train, close to both Riverside and Central Parks, everything you might need in your everyday life is conveniently located nearby. Pets ok on a case by case basis with landlord's approval.