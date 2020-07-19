2100 2ND AVE.

Amenities

Amazing renovated 2 bedroom unit with 2 marble baths. This apartment features a lovely Cesar Stone kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, wine cooler and a washer & dryer. Unit is accented by hardwood floors, exposed brick, and crown molding. Great Upper East Side location. Located near great restaurants. Steps from the M15 bus, and a short walk to the 6 train.Please call office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!