Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

2100 2ND AVE.

2100 2nd Avenue · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2100 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing renovated 2 bedroom unit with 2 marble baths. This apartment features a lovely Cesar Stone kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, wine cooler and a washer & dryer. Unit is accented by hardwood floors, exposed brick, and crown molding. Great Upper East Side location. Located near great restaurants. Steps from the M15 bus, and a short walk to the 6 train.Please call office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 2ND AVE. have any available units?
2100 2ND AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 2ND AVE. have?
Some of 2100 2ND AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 2ND AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
2100 2ND AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 2ND AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 2100 2ND AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2100 2ND AVE. offer parking?
No, 2100 2ND AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 2100 2ND AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 2ND AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 2ND AVE. have a pool?
No, 2100 2ND AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 2100 2ND AVE. have accessible units?
No, 2100 2ND AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 2ND AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 2ND AVE. has units with dishwashers.
