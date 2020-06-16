All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

210 W 70th Street, 1209

210 West 70th Street · (917) 653-8644
Location

210 West 70th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1209 · Avail. now

$5,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
Gut renovated 2 bedrooms in full service building, - Property Id: 125887

Brand new renovation!
2 bedrooms with 1 bathroom,
Open kitchen with new cabinets,
Spacious living room,
Tons of closet space, wood floors,
Climate controlled rooms,

24 H Doorman,
Fitness center,
Children playroom,
Residents lounge,
Laundry room,
Elevators,
Live in super,

Close to the express train station,
Traders Joe,
Many great eateries and shopping,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125887
Property Id 125887

(RLNE5477633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 W 70th Street, 1209 have any available units?
210 W 70th Street, 1209 has a unit available for $5,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 W 70th Street, 1209 have?
Some of 210 W 70th Street, 1209's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 W 70th Street, 1209 currently offering any rent specials?
210 W 70th Street, 1209 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 W 70th Street, 1209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 W 70th Street, 1209 is pet friendly.
Does 210 W 70th Street, 1209 offer parking?
No, 210 W 70th Street, 1209 does not offer parking.
Does 210 W 70th Street, 1209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 W 70th Street, 1209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 W 70th Street, 1209 have a pool?
No, 210 W 70th Street, 1209 does not have a pool.
Does 210 W 70th Street, 1209 have accessible units?
No, 210 W 70th Street, 1209 does not have accessible units.
Does 210 W 70th Street, 1209 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 W 70th Street, 1209 has units with dishwashers.
