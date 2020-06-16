All apartments in New York
210 East 63rd Street
210 East 63rd Street

210 East 63rd Street · (646) 421-9800
210 East 63rd Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
doorman
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
elevator
bike storage
Gut Renovated Jr. 1 Bed with open galley kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop & dishwasher, 2 large closets plus a walk in closet and a new bathroom with tons of storage. The apartment is bright with Northern exposure. Part time doorman, elevator, laundry in the building, super on site.The location is superb, next to second avenue subway entrance, Starbucks, Chase and Citi bank branches are around the corner. There is a supermarket across the street along with a 24 hour pharmacy within blocks. Plenty of shopping and restaurants are all around... Bloomingdales, Whole Foods, Magnolia Bakery, Home Depot and much more! This is one of the most desirable areas of the Upper East Side. NQR456 and F trains, M66 and M57 crosstown buses are within blocks. Central Park is 3 blocks away!Please inquire for the furnished option! KW191020

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 210 East 63rd Street have any available units?
210 East 63rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 East 63rd Street have?
Some of 210 East 63rd Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 East 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 East 63rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 East 63rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 East 63rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 210 East 63rd Street offer parking?
No, 210 East 63rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 210 East 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 East 63rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 East 63rd Street have a pool?
No, 210 East 63rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 East 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 210 East 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 East 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 East 63rd Street has units with dishwashers.
