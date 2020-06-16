210 East 63rd Street

Amenities

Gut Renovated Jr. 1 Bed with open galley kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop & dishwasher, 2 large closets plus a walk in closet and a new bathroom with tons of storage. The apartment is bright with Northern exposure. Part time doorman, elevator, laundry in the building, super on site.The location is superb, next to second avenue subway entrance, Starbucks, Chase and Citi bank branches are around the corner. There is a supermarket across the street along with a 24 hour pharmacy within blocks. Plenty of shopping and restaurants are all around... Bloomingdales, Whole Foods, Magnolia Bakery, Home Depot and much more! This is one of the most desirable areas of the Upper East Side. NQR456 and F trains, M66 and M57 crosstown buses are within blocks. Central Park is 3 blocks away!Please inquire for the furnished option! KW191020