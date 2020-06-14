All apartments in New York
21 East 1st Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:39 AM

21 East 1st Street

21 East 1st Street · (212) 420-7261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 East 1st Street, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$4,517

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
lobby
new construction
No Fee! The 65 residences of Jupiter 21 feature a display of innovative design that captures both the eye and the imagination. Each unit is equipped with over-sized windows, natural hardwood flooring, walnut cabinets and European appliances. The contemporary kitchen features Kohler fixtures, Bertazzoni cooking ranges, Blomberg International refrigerators and Miele dishwashers. The bathroom includes a walk-in shower, along with floor-to-ceiling porcelain tiles. Enjoy the rooftop with 360 views of Manhattan, as well as lounge chairs and an outdoor TV. Building amenities include central air-conditioning, on-site storage (rental fee applied), attended lobby and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Conveniently located across from Whole Foods and right at the F train 2nd Ave stop! (advertised rent is based on one month free rent)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 East 1st Street have any available units?
21 East 1st Street has a unit available for $4,517 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 East 1st Street have?
Some of 21 East 1st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 East 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 East 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 East 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 East 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 21 East 1st Street offer parking?
No, 21 East 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 21 East 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 East 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 East 1st Street have a pool?
No, 21 East 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 East 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 21 East 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 East 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 East 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
