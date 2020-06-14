21 East 1st Street

Amenities
No Fee! The 65 residences of Jupiter 21 feature a display of innovative design that captures both the eye and the imagination. Each unit is equipped with over-sized windows, natural hardwood flooring, walnut cabinets and European appliances. The contemporary kitchen features Kohler fixtures, Bertazzoni cooking ranges, Blomberg International refrigerators and Miele dishwashers. The bathroom includes a walk-in shower, along with floor-to-ceiling porcelain tiles. Enjoy the rooftop with 360 views of Manhattan, as well as lounge chairs and an outdoor TV. Building amenities include central air-conditioning, on-site storage (rental fee applied), attended lobby and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Conveniently located across from Whole Foods and right at the F train 2nd Ave stop! (advertised rent is based on one month free rent)