Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:49 AM

206 West 106th Street

206 West 106th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

206 West 106th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,750

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
lobby
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
West 106th Street, off Broadway. Bright STUDIO on the lobby level in an ELEVATOR building facing rear of building, away from the street feels like being on the 2nd floor. With Renovated Kitchen area featuring full-sized refrigerator and stove with oven; but no dish-washer. And sparkling, tiled Bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors, soaring high ceiling. Lots of storage, too. Under 2 minutes to Broadway shopping and just 4 minutes to #1 trains. PLEASE EMAIL for requirements and video tour; please DO NOT call or text; email only. Apartment is vacant and ready for immediate lease by July 1st or early July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 West 106th Street have any available units?
206 West 106th Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 West 106th Street have?
Some of 206 West 106th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 West 106th Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 West 106th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 West 106th Street pet-friendly?
No, 206 West 106th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 206 West 106th Street offer parking?
No, 206 West 106th Street does not offer parking.
Does 206 West 106th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 West 106th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 West 106th Street have a pool?
No, 206 West 106th Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 West 106th Street have accessible units?
No, 206 West 106th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 West 106th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 West 106th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
