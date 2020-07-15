206 West 106th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated elevator lobby range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator lobby

West 106th Street, off Broadway. Bright STUDIO on the lobby level in an ELEVATOR building facing rear of building, away from the street feels like being on the 2nd floor. With Renovated Kitchen area featuring full-sized refrigerator and stove with oven; but no dish-washer. And sparkling, tiled Bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors, soaring high ceiling. Lots of storage, too. Under 2 minutes to Broadway shopping and just 4 minutes to #1 trains. PLEASE EMAIL for requirements and video tour; please DO NOT call or text; email only. Apartment is vacant and ready for immediate lease by July 1st or early July.