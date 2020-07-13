All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

206 E 83RD ST.

206 East 83rd Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

206 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 bedroom apartment with 2 marble baths, washer & dryer, and a granite kitchen stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Hardwood floors, exposed brick, and high ceilings.Available for September 1st occupancy. Steps from the 4, 5, 6 subway line, M15 Select and local bus service. Short walk to Central Park, restaurants, cafes, and Museum Row. Steps from the 4, 5, 6 subway line, M15 Select and local bus service. Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 E 83RD ST. have any available units?
206 E 83RD ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 E 83RD ST. have?
Some of 206 E 83RD ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 E 83RD ST. currently offering any rent specials?
206 E 83RD ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 E 83RD ST. pet-friendly?
No, 206 E 83RD ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 206 E 83RD ST. offer parking?
No, 206 E 83RD ST. does not offer parking.
Does 206 E 83RD ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 E 83RD ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 E 83RD ST. have a pool?
No, 206 E 83RD ST. does not have a pool.
Does 206 E 83RD ST. have accessible units?
No, 206 E 83RD ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 206 E 83RD ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 E 83RD ST. has units with dishwashers.
