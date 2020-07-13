206 E 83RD ST.

Amenities

3 bedroom apartment with 2 marble baths, washer & dryer, and a granite kitchen stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Hardwood floors, exposed brick, and high ceilings.Available for September 1st occupancy. Steps from the 4, 5, 6 subway line, M15 Select and local bus service. Short walk to Central Park, restaurants, cafes, and Museum Row. Steps from the 4, 5, 6 subway line, M15 Select and local bus service. Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!