Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:16 PM

203 East 121st Street

203 East 121st Street · (212) 750-0700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

203 East 121st Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
XXL 1 BR in Modern Bldg w/ Gym, Lounge, Roof Deck and Laundry
This XL one bedroom is located in the CL Tower, a modern mid- rise building with convenient features for everyday living and great layouts. Apartment features include a balcony, hardwood floors, open layouts, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Each apartment also has recess lighting, floor to ceiling windows, through the wall air conditioning/ heating units that are tenant controlled, and video intercom. Amenities including a common rooftop deck, card operated laundry room, and a gym/ residents lounge complement the building. The building is conveniently located just steps from the nearest supermarkets, shopping, restaurants, and bus service, subway (4,5,6 lines), and the Metro North are all easily accessible. Easy access to East River Plaza as well.,Apt. 306 is the largest layout one bedroom available in the building. It is spacious one bedroom with contemporary finishes and features. There is abundant closet space and a separate kitchen. Have a look at the floor plan.
Apartment features include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floor and floor to ceiling windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 East 121st Street have any available units?
203 East 121st Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 East 121st Street have?
Some of 203 East 121st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 East 121st Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 East 121st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 East 121st Street pet-friendly?
No, 203 East 121st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 203 East 121st Street offer parking?
No, 203 East 121st Street does not offer parking.
Does 203 East 121st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 East 121st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 East 121st Street have a pool?
No, 203 East 121st Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 East 121st Street have accessible units?
No, 203 East 121st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 East 121st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 East 121st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
