203 East 121st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry

XXL 1 BR in Modern Bldg w/ Gym, Lounge, Roof Deck and Laundry

This XL one bedroom is located in the CL Tower, a modern mid- rise building with convenient features for everyday living and great layouts. Apartment features include a balcony, hardwood floors, open layouts, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Each apartment also has recess lighting, floor to ceiling windows, through the wall air conditioning/ heating units that are tenant controlled, and video intercom. Amenities including a common rooftop deck, card operated laundry room, and a gym/ residents lounge complement the building. The building is conveniently located just steps from the nearest supermarkets, shopping, restaurants, and bus service, subway (4,5,6 lines), and the Metro North are all easily accessible. Easy access to East River Plaza as well.,Apt. 306 is the largest layout one bedroom available in the building. It is spacious one bedroom with contemporary finishes and features. There is abundant closet space and a separate kitchen. Have a look at the floor plan.

Apartment features include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floor and floor to ceiling windows.