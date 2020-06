Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator on-site laundry parking garage lobby

*APPLICATION PENDING NO MORE SHOWINGS PLEASE EMAIL FOR WAITLIST*LARGE 625sf RENOVATED 1 BED IN LUXURY DOORMAN BLDG W/ ROOFDECK!Available furnished or Unfurnished.Giant living room with dining area.Spacious king size bedroom.Open city views from the ninth floor.Good storage with custom built in cabinets in the bedroom and den.Large renovated galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher.Luxurious renovated bathroom with double size sink and subway tiles.Building features full time doorman, elevator and laundry room.Elegant lobby and garden like entrance way.Full wrap around furnished roof deck with breathtaking 360 degree views of the city.Amazing location just a few blocks from Lincoln Center.Just two blocks from the subway.Only minutes away to Central Park.Pets allowedThere is a BROKERS FEE for this listing.*OPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT PLEASE EMAIL TO REGISTER PRIOR*